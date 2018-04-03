SPORTS

NY Yankees try for take 2 of home opener

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from outside Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK --
Aaron Boone woke up before heading to the ballpark for his first home opener as New York Yankees manager and peeked outside the window.

"Huh," he recalled saying to himself. "It really is 100 percent chance of snow at 7 a.m."

Two hours later, the Yankees postponed Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays and rescheduled it for 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 5 starter Jordan Montgomery remains the scheduled pitcher for the Yankees. The Rays will shift to ace Chris Archer in place of Austin Pruitt, who won Thursday's opener in relief.

New York lost its final two games of an opening series at Toronto for a four-game split. Tampa Bay lost the final three games of its opening series at home against Boston.

New York's opener against Houston at Yankee Stadium two years ago was postponed because of a forecast of bad weather and rescheduled for the following day.

Monday's fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast. The decision to start later in the day Tuesday was made because rain is forecast for the morning. The snowstorm was the fifth to move through the area after four nor'easters in March.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Yankeesyankee stadiumMLBTampa Bay RaysNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rangers, Hurricanes hoping for strong finishes
Snow pushes back Mets-Phillies series opener
While Islanders play out season, Flyers close in on playoff spot
Villanova beats Michigan 79-62 to win NCAA championship
More Sports
Top Stories
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Global stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, tech scrutiny
Alleged stalker arrested after breaking into NJ mayor's home
White House a possible location for Trump-Putin meeting
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Show More
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Judge who admitted he's serial panty stealer suspended
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Police rescue 3 people from burning building in East Harlem
More News
Top Video
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, stepfather questioned
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video