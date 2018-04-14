  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO UN emergency meeting following U.S., allied airstrikes in Syria

Starbucks responds after tweet claims police arrested men who 'hadn't ordered' in Philly store

PHILADELPHIA --
Starbucks confirms it is looking into an incident that led to the arrest of two men at a Philadelphia location earlier this week.

Video of that arrest posted to Twitter now has more than 2 million views and has also prompted an internal investigation within the Philadelphia Police Department.


The caption of the video reads: "The police were called because these men hadn't ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it's never happened to us when we do the same thing."

In the video, a bystander is heard asking officers what's going on.

"What did they get called for?" he asked. "Because there are two black guys sitting here meeting me? Tell me, what did they do?"

Other customers then chimed in.

"They didn't do anything, I saw the entire thing," a person off-camera said.

Authories said they declined to charge the men due to a "lack of evidence that is a crime was committed." The men were released from police custody early Saturday morning.

Starbucks responded to the tweet, saying "we're reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result."



Philadelphia police also tweeted that they are aware of the incident at the location at Spruce and South 18th streets, and they are conducting an internal investigation.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
starbucksarrestviral videotrendingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U.S., allies strike Syria over chemical weapons
Reactions pour in following airstrike on Syria
NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes
Fake cosmetics containing feces seized in LA
Man slashes victim's throat in Bronx bar
8 injured, including child in serious multi-car crash
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Show More
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from cruise ship
Doormen, handymen avoid strike with tentative agreement
At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn
More News