A mother from Staten Island has been arrested after her 1-year-old baby was found dead last year.Police said Leila Wade, 39, was arrested Monday on multiple charges in connection to the little girl's death.Bianca Abdul was found unconscious in a home in the 100 block of Moreland Street in March of 2017. At the time, authorities did not find obvious signs of trauma, but later deemed the incident a homicide in January of 2018.Wade is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.No further details were released.