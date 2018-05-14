Staten Island mother arrested year after 1-year-old daughter found dead

Eyewitness News
MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --
A mother from Staten Island has been arrested after her 1-year-old baby was found dead last year.

Police said Leila Wade, 39, was arrested Monday on multiple charges in connection to the little girl's death.

Bianca Abdul was found unconscious in a home in the 100 block of Moreland Street in March of 2017. At the time, authorities did not find obvious signs of trauma, but later deemed the incident a homicide in January of 2018.

Wade is facing charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

No further details were released.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestchild deathhomicide investigationMidland BeachStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Settlement reached in Eli Manning memorabilia fraud lawsuit
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has cancer surgery
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Show More
Prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
MTA worker charged with assault for allegedly shoving girl
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
More News