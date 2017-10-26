A statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side was discovered vandalized Thursday morning.Red paint was found on the Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt just before 8 a.m.No arrests have been made. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force will assist in the investigation.The 10-foot-tall bronze statue, erected in 1938, depicts the former president on horseback flanked by an American Indian and an African-American man.