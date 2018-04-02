MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Step inside a fantasy land of breathtaking floral scenes with flowers and lush plants from around the world at Macy's Annual Flower Show.
Stop by Macy's on 34th street to explore this year's magic display, including gorgeous blooms, enchanting arrangements and fantasy scenes.
This year's theme 'Once Upon a Springtime' lets you enter a land of fairy tales. Explore spectacular scenes of different fairy tale characters ushering in the beauty of spring.
Don't miss your chance to take a picture in a snow globe as the Snow Queen or snap a pic of the fierce dragon igniting a wall with orange and red flowers.
Macy's Flower Show display will be up now through Sunday April 8th, 2018.