EAST HARLEM, Manhattan --A fallen NYPD detective will be immortalized in Queens Friday.
Briar Place at the intersection with Collier Avenue will be named Detective Randolph Holder Way.
Holder lived in Far Rockaway.
In 2015, he was shot and killed while on duty in East Harlem.
32-year-old Tyrone Howard, a drug dealer known on the street as "Peanut", was convicted in March in the shooting death of Holder.
Holder, 33, was shot when he and his partner approached Howard, who was on a stolen a bicycle, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2015, prosecutors said.
Holder's partner, Omar Wallace, testified that he recognized Howard from a drug arrest a year earlier and approached him in a non-confrontational way. Howard jumped off the bike so fast Wallace thought he was going to run. But instead, he yanked a semi-automatic handgun from his sweatshirt and opened fire.
Holder always wanted to be a police officer, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who served as officers in their native Guyana.
Holder's dream came true in 2010 when he joined the New York Police Department and began patrolling the city's public housing complexes.
"It's in his blood," his commanding officer, Capt. Reymundo Mundo said at his funeral. "It's in his genes."
Click here for more coverage of Officer Holder and Tyrone Howard from Eyewitness News.