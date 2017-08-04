OFFICER RANDOLPH HOLDER

Street renaming in Queens to honor fallen NYPD detective Randolph Holder

EMBED </>More Videos

A street in Queens will be renamed for fallen detective Randolph Holder.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan --
A fallen NYPD detective will be immortalized in Queens Friday.

Briar Place at the intersection with Collier Avenue will be named Detective Randolph Holder Way.

Holder lived in Far Rockaway.

In 2015, he was shot and killed while on duty in East Harlem.

32-year-old Tyrone Howard, a drug dealer known on the street as "Peanut", was convicted in March in the shooting death of Holder.

Holder, 33, was shot when he and his partner approached Howard, who was on a stolen a bicycle, around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2015, prosecutors said.

Holder's partner, Omar Wallace, testified that he recognized Howard from a drug arrest a year earlier and approached him in a non-confrontational way. Howard jumped off the bike so fast Wallace thought he was going to run. But instead, he yanked a semi-automatic handgun from his sweatshirt and opened fire.

Holder always wanted to be a police officer, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who served as officers in their native Guyana.

Holder's dream came true in 2010 when he joined the New York Police Department and began patrolling the city's public housing complexes.

"It's in his blood," his commanding officer, Capt. Reymundo Mundo said at his funeral. "It's in his genes."

Click here for more coverage of Officer Holder and Tyrone Howard from Eyewitness News.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer randolph holderpolice officer killedpolice officer shotEast HarlemNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OFFICER RANDOLPH HOLDER
Jury finds Tyrone Howard guilty in murder of NYPD Officer Holder
Suspect accused in NYPD Detective Randolph Holder's murder indicted
Tyrone Howard sentenced to 12 years in drug case; judge criticizes de Blasio
Slain New York City police officer buried in native Guyana
More officer randolph holder
Top Stories
New photos of suspect threatening women with 'acid' in robberies
Hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Woman sought in theft of $70K in jewelry from man's apartment
Rapping subway conductor brings a smile to frustrated commuters' faces
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Knicks legend Charles Oakley goes to trial Friday in MSG fracas
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $323 million for Friday night's drawing
Trump to arrive in New Jersey for working vacation
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Special counsel has impaneled DC grand jury in Russia investigation
Woman waiting for bus hit by vehicle that jumped curb in New Rochelle
More News
Top Video
New photos of suspect threatening women with 'acid' in robberies
Hit-and-run drivers got out of vehicles, looked at victims, then drove off
96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting
Rapping subway conductor brings a smile to frustrated commuters' faces
More Video