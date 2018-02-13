Student assaulted and robbed inside campus building in Long Island City

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a student inside a campus building in Queens.

The incident happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Prepatory High School on Crescent Street in Long Island City.

Police say the suspect followed the 18-year-old student into the premises and into an elevator.

He then punched the victim several times about the head, causing swelling and bruising.

The assailant took the student's iPhone before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated and released at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, in his twenties, 6'" and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultrobberystudentsAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News