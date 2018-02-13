LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a student inside a dorm in Queens.
The incident happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Prepatory High School on Crescent Street in Long Island City.
Police say the suspect followed the18-year-old student into the premises and into an elevator.
He then punched the victim several times about the head, causing swelling and bruising.
The assailant took the student's iPhone before fleeing the scene.
The victim was treated and released at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, in his twenties, 6'" and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts