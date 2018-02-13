Student assaulted and robbed inside dorm in Long Island City

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed a student inside a dorm in Queens.

The incident happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Prepatory High School on Crescent Street in Long Island City.

Police say the suspect followed the18-year-old student into the premises and into an elevator.

He then punched the victim several times about the head, causing swelling and bruising.

The assailant took the student's iPhone before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated and released at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, in his twenties, 6'" and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultrobberystudentsAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victim confronts Chelsea, Seaside bomber after sentencing
Kindergartner who died had flu, NJ officials say
Applebee's fires 3 after racial profiling incident
Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection
Mugshots: 16 arrested in bust of alleged Hudson Valley drug traffickers
Pilots: $6B LGA rebuild puts convenience, comfort ahead of safety
Couple sells everything for dreamboat that sinks in 2 days
Scientist accused of killing husband, body may have been in home for months
Show More
Flight to Hawaii lands safely after engine fails over Pacific
NYPD detective arrested in connection with fraud scheme
Trump's budget: Replace food stamps with 'Blue Apron-type program'
Missing teen with autism on Long Island found safe
Dozens of headstones vandalized at Brooklyn cemetery
More News
Photos
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
Photos: White powder in envelope sent to Donald Trump Jr. in NYC
Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos