The gunman who opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday morning allegedly repeated "another one bites the dust" during the carnage, one survivor said."He was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying," student Trenton Beazely told. "Every time he'd kill someone he'd say, 'another one bites the dust.'"Eight students and two teachers were shot and killed when 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly burst into an art room with a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver. Thirteen others were wounded.Authorities say Pagourtzis described planning the attack in private journals, including a plan to kill himself, posted an image on Facebook of a "Born to Kill" shirt and used his father's shotgun and pistol in the rampage. According to an affidavit, he told investigators that he didn't shoot students he liked "so he could have his story told."Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant and is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail.Beazely first heard a singular "boom" that morning in art class, he said, which he figured was a textbook falling to the floor. Then he heard two more "booms," after which "everyone just started taking off running," he added.Beazely broke into a room where they stored kilns but the gunman found them."I could see him running, gun pointed at the door," he said.As his adrenaline raced, Beazely said, he helped wrap wounds for a victim. It wasn't until after police rescued them that he realized he had been shot.Another student, Rome Shubert, scaled a 7-foot wall as he fled during the shooting, initially not realizing he had been shot in the head, he said.His mother, Sheri Shubert, "wailed" and "screamed" when she found out her son was in the hospital, she toldBut he wasn't critically hurt, and the bullet went through the back of his head and out the side, he said. If the wound was anywhere else, he said the doctors told him he could have been paralyzed or killed.The star baseball player at Santa Fe High School returned to the field the next day to "give a little feeling of hope," he said. He wore the initials of the victims on his wrist as he played.(ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------