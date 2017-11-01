NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Students near terror attack scene in Lower Manhattan coping with tragedy

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg gets reaction from New Yorkers. (Photo/Lauren Glassberg)

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Students who attend schools near the scene of Tuesday's deadly terror attack are coping with the tragedy that unfolded there less than 24 hours earlier.

Those who go to the Borough of Manhattan Community College were rerouted -- directed to enter school through Washington Market Park instead of Chambers Street, which is still closed off for the investigation.

Betshy Gialt is a student there and she said she hoped school would have been closed. But since it wasn't she came in and will push on.

Students from Stuyvesant High School -- located Across the highway -- also felt trepidation Wednesday. Many saw the aftermath of the terror attack.

"I don't feel a danger walking around the crime scene, but after there will probably be a lingering sense of dread," student Raymond Lee said.

Some students came dressed in black to remember the victims. Grief counselors were also on hand at the school.

The neighborhood is a magnet for families and there are businesses in the area, like Citibank. The adjacent street was lined with police vehicles.

It was an unusual sight that reminded people of the 9/11 attack in the same part of Manhattan 16 years ago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackschoolTribecaLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Cardinal Timothy Dolan visits terror victims at Bellevue
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
NYC truck attack signals rising trend
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Show More
NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Trump calls for tougher immigration after attack by 'animal'
Warrant: Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
NJ law raising smoking age to 21 takes effect
Mom plans to move after receiving racist letter, death threat
More News
Top Video
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
NewsCopter 7: Path of destruction on West Side Highway
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack, did it for ISIS
More Video