Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames

Students were taken off a bus before it burst into flames.

Eyewitness News
MECKLENBURG, North Carolina (WABC) --
There were some terrifying moments for students in North Carolina when their school bus went up in flames.

Just moments earlier, the driver smelled smoke and helped get all 16 students safely off the burning bus.

Moments later, they saw the flames and heard the bus windows explode.

Flames were shooting out of the windows.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said the accidental fire started in the engine.

A replacement bus was sent to pick up the students and continue the route.
