Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot

Josh Einiger has more on the attack from Sunset Park.

By
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
It could be the most communal, yet solitary existence in the world. After all, riding the New York City subway, you accept an unspoken rule - to avoid any shred of human contact. You can avert your eyes or bury them in your phone - anything to avoid contact.

This was a lesson one straphanger learned the hard way Friday on a Bay Ridge-bound R train. The 30-year-old was minding his own business, police say, when another man stepped on his foot.

The victim confronted the man who knocked him down and then punched the victim in the face before jumping off the A train at 36th Street and Transferring to a D Train - destination unknown.

The victim is now in critical condition at Lutheran Hospital as police search for his assailant.
