Police are searching for this man who's accused of spitting in an MTA bus driver's face.It happened on Thursday, March 8th around 6 p.m. on the B-25 bus in Brooklyn.The two apparently got in a dispute near Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue aboard the bus.That's when the suspect spat in the 64-year-old bus driver's face and ran off the bus.EMS responded and took the victim to Woodhull Hospital where he was treated and released.The suspect is described as approximately 5'8" tall and 185 lbs.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------