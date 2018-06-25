Suspect arrested in Queens broad-daylight attack on NYPD traffic agent

Police have arrested a man they say attacked an NYPD traffic agent in Queens in broad daylight

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man they say attacked an NYPD traffic agent in Queens in broad daylight.

Authorities say 27-year-old John Correa-Quintero was arrested Sunday and charged with assault.

The attack, which happened on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing in late May, was caught on camera.

The suspect can be seen throwing the agent to the ground before punching and kicking him while he was down.

The victim was taken to Queens General Hospital with minor injuries.

