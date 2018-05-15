Suspect arrested in fatal Hempstead stabbing, victim tried to defend woman

The victim died while trying to defend a woman outside the home in Hempstead.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A homeless man in Nassau County is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing.

Roy Christmas, 36, is accused of stabbing a man to death outside a home in Hempstead.

The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday May 1 at a home on Warner Avenue, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue, in Hempstead.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said Christmas and a woman believed to be a family member began fighting over money inside the house. Christmas believed the woman owed him money, Fitzpatrick said, and the fight became physical and spilled into the backyard.

There, authorities say 57-year-old William Pinckney, from Freeport, came to the defense of the woman.

"During this physical altercation with the subject, the subject started to stab him with a cutting instrument," Fitzpatrick said.

Pinckney was killed.

Christmas is set to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder on Tuesday.

