Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing mosques in Brooklyn.The NYPD says 37-year-old Moy Hu was caught on camera smashing the windows of Beit El- Maqdis Islamic Center in Sunet Park.He is also accused of using a hammer to damage the front door and mailbox of another nearby Islamic center, the United American Muslim Association on Eighth Avenue.Hu is facing criminal mischief charges.