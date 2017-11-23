SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing mosques in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says 37-year-old Moy Hu was caught on camera smashing the windows of Beit El- Maqdis Islamic Center in Sunet Park.
He is also accused of using a hammer to damage the front door and mailbox of another nearby Islamic center, the United American Muslim Association on Eighth Avenue.
Hu is facing criminal mischief charges.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts