Suspect pushes down, robs man with cane, then pretends to help in Kips Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

032918-wabc-mcCowan-kipsbayrobber-1230p-vid

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man who uses a cane was knocked to the ground and robbed, and the suspect inexplicably pretended to help him as onlookers gathered.

The bold encounter happened at 11:30 a.m. in broad daylight in Kips Bay and was caught on camera.

Authorities say the 70-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk on Park Avenue just south of 24th Street when a man came up behind and reached in his pocket.

It startled the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. His wallet fell out, and the suspect grabbed it.

That is when the suspect noticed people approaching the victim on the ground, according to police, so he then tried to help the victim back to his feet in an effort to blend in.

Once the victim was standing, the suspect opened the wallet and took the money from inside.

The suspect made off with just $15, but police are anxious to find him and hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videoelder abuseKips BayManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funerals, wakes for servicemen from LI killed in chopper crash
Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Teen who went viral during Ferguson protests reported missing after family killed
Legendary Mets player Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
Show More
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Rapper DMX gets year in prison in tax fraud case
2 police officers suspended after alleged pizza store gripe
Frustrating commute after smoke prompts Oculus evacuation
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
More News
Top Video
Mets fans: Citi Field steps up food game for 2018 season
The future is now: Electric vehicles on the road
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
Fire burns through Bronx building, 1 firefighter hurt
More Video