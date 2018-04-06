  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Suspect bites off police officer's finger during struggle in Brooklyn

Sade Baderinwa has more on how a suspect bit off a police officer's finger in Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A suspect bit off a police officer's finger during a struggle inside a police precinct in Brooklyn.

Police say the officer was trying to put a man arrested for criminal mischief into a cell in Canarsie.

The man began to resist and the officer fell - that is when the suspect partially bit off his left middle finger.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

More charges against the prisoner are pending.

