FATAL SHOOTING

Man charged in murder of co-worker at Glen Head, Long Island gas station

A man is charged with murdering a co-worker at a Long Island gas station.

GLEN HEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest on charges of fatally shooting his co-worker following an argument inside a gas station on Long Island.

Investigators say 71-year-old Lawrence Grammer of Glen Cove shot the other man after they got into a dispute at CITGO D and R Automotive in Glen Head, Nassau County Saturday morning.

"That dispute escalated where one of the co-workers, Lawrence Grammer, went to his auto, recovered a .45 caliber handgun, came back and shot his co-worker," said Nassau County Police Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Bashir Ward of Valley Stream.

Fitzpatrick said the two had been involved in another altercation on Friday that became physical but was broken up. The men had words again when they returned to work Saturday.

Grammer had worked at the gas station 15 years, while Ward had been there less than a year and there had been the friction the entire time, Fitzpatrick said.

Grammer is facing charges of second-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.

He was due to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police stressed that this was not a random shooting, and that there was no threat to the public.

