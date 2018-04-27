Suspect escapes police custody from Bronx hospital

A suspect escaped police custody in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who escaped their custody while at a hospital in in the Bronx Friday morning.

Kevin Taylor, 27, ran away from officers just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

He escaped from St. Barnabas Hospital still attached to one handcuff.

Officers are searching backyards in the area of Bassford Avenue and East 184th Street for the suspect.

Taylor was in custody on charges that include possession of weapons, narcotics and resisting arrest.

No officers were injured.

