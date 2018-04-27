Suspect escapes police custody in the Bronx

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who escaped their custody in in the Bronx Friday morning.

The 27-year-old man was still in handcuffs when he ran away from officers just after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers are searching backyards in the area of Bassford Avenue and East 184th Street for the suspect.

It is not known why the man was in custody.

No officers were injured.

