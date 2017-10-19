BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The man wanted in a terrifying sex assault in Brooklyn is expected to be arraigned Thursday night.
Investigators say Jason Lazery turned himself in Thursday after he saw his picture in the newspaper.
The suspect is accused of raping a woman while she was asleep in Bushwick Saturday.
Police said the attacker was captured on surveillance video trying to break into multiple homes before he entered the 24-year-old victim's apartment through an unlocked door.
The victim's grandmother, Evelyn Nowell, told Eyewitness News that she came home to find her granddaughter in tears. She called police and kicked off the manhunt for the attacker.
Police say Lazery has 13 prior arrests but none are for sexual offenses.
He is facing charges of first degree rape and burglary.