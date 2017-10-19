SEX CRIME

Suspect facing charges for allegedly raping sleeping Brooklyn woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross has the latest on the search for a sexual predator in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The man wanted in a terrifying sex assault in Brooklyn is expected to be arraigned Thursday night.

Investigators say Jason Lazery turned himself in Thursday after he saw his picture in the newspaper.

The suspect is accused of raping a woman while she was asleep in Bushwick Saturday.

Police said the attacker was captured on surveillance video trying to break into multiple homes before he entered the 24-year-old victim's apartment through an unlocked door.

The victim's grandmother, Evelyn Nowell, told Eyewitness News that she came home to find her granddaughter in tears. She called police and kicked off the manhunt for the attacker.

Police say Lazery has 13 prior arrests but none are for sexual offenses.

He is facing charges of first degree rape and burglary.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex assaultsex crimeassaultrapeBushwickNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman raped while sleeping says she's tormented by attack
SEX CRIME
Woman raped while sleeping says she's tormented by attack
Female teacher accused of sex with student, victims sought
Powerball winner accused of sexually assaulting child
Barber accused of touching himself near kids during haircuts
More sex crime
Top Stories
2nd teen dies in Jersey City hit and run; Driver ID'd
EXCLUSIVE: Family of man fatally struck and dragged for blocks speaks out
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
10 men arrested in Bronx drug trafficking organization
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Massive search underway for possible body on Long Island
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Gen. Kelly defends President Trump's phone call to widow
Show More
Sketch released in search for Clifton home invasion suspect
Female teacher accused of sex with student, victims sought
Fire alarm systems offline in new Second Avenue Subway
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
Brooklyn family says president never called them about military son's death
2nd teen dies in Jersey City hit and run; Driver ID'd
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video