Suspect found hiding in psychologist's Brooklyn home after murder

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect was apparently hiding in a closet inside the home, police say.

Eyewitness News
DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating a murder in Brooklyn after getting a call of an attempted burglary and finding a resident dead inside a house.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home on Stratford Road in Ditmas Park.

A neighbor saw a man entering the home.

Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 66-year-old man in the basement with trauma to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Jeremy Safran, a psychologist and professor.

During their search of the basement police encountered a 28-year-old man inside of a closet. He was taken into custody without further incident and charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends say Dr. Safran was married with two daughters. The family also had two dogs.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarymurderDitmas ParkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Psychologist found dead in basement of Brooklyn home
Top Stories
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations
6-year-old Newark boy critical after fall from window
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
Jay-Z lawyers say SEC star-struck in deposition quest
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to assault
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
Show More
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Man dies after being dragged 50 feet in CT hit and run
Port Authority police head retires amid Limbaugh probe
Body found in car of missing New Jersey woman
President Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal
More News