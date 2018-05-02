HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island have identified the suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing that is believed to be the result of a family dispute.
Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department's Homicide Squad are searching for 36-year-old Roy Christmas, who reportedly uses the alias "Skey."
The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Warner Avenue, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue, in Hempstead.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Fitzpatrick said Christmas and a woman believed to be a family member began fighting over money inside the house. Christmas believed the woman owed him money, Fitzpatrick said, and the fight became physical and spilled into the backyard.
There, authorities say 57-year-old William Pinckney, from Freeport, came to the defense of the woman.
"During this physical altercation with the subject, the subject started to stab him with a cutting instrument," Fitzpatrick said.
Pinckney was killed, and Christmas is believed to have fled on foot.
Detectives have not located the murder weapon.
Investigators went door to door trying to track down information and search for the suspect.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.
