Suspect in brutal Queens attack due in court

Derick Waller reports from outside the courthouse in Queens.

By
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
The suspect in a brutal broad-daylight attack on a woman in Queens is due in court Thursday.

On April 30, police say the 21-year-old beat a 52-year-old Kew Gardens Hills woman so bad she was unrecognizable.

The victim remains hospitalized after Williams allegedly broke her neck after she had just dropped a child off at school and was walking to the grocery store.

Police said the woman was dragged into the outside stairwell of a nearby apartment building, where residents heard banging on the apartment door and buzzers ringing, possibly the woman trying to get help. She was found by the building superintendent.

Police say she may have been sexually assaulted as well.



It happened near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard.

Last year, Williams attacked a woman in Fordham Heights, but despite getting several charges, including assault, he walked away with just probation.

By Tuesday, investigators tracked him down to a motel room, 700 miles south, in Columbia, South Carolina.

"It's been proven over time that we have a very long reach and a very long memory," said Dermot Shea, Chief of Detectives, NYPD. "I have confidence, the utmost confidence, in my detectives as well as our partners and a special thanks to the marshals for our help in that case."

Williams is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in Queens Criminal Court.

