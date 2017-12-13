Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack to be arraigned

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --The suspect in Monday's attempted suicide bombing in Manhattan is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.
Authorities say 27-year-old Akayed Ullah is charged on five federal terrorism counts, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use.
Ullah is still recovering at Bellevue Hospital where the arraignment will likely take place via a video feed between the hospital and the federal courthouse.
Allah's wife Jannatul Ferdous spoke with ABC News in Bangladesh. She said she would speak to him daily to wake him up for work and spoke to him from her apartment on the day of the attack, calling him at 5 a.m.
She said the conversation was normal and he showed no signs of aggression.
Ferdous said she never heard him say anything negative about the United States.
Asked whether she wants to fight in court for her husband, she said "The family is trying and thinking, it's not my own decision right now. It does not matter whether I want it or not."
She said her husband asked her during a visit to Bangladesh in September to read the writings and sermons of a known radical Muslim preacher.
The charging document said law enforcement personnel found a 9-volt battery inside Ullah's pants pocket, wires connected to the battery running under his jacket and fragments of metal pipe. There was also a remnant of what appeared to be a Christmas tree light bulb attached to the wires.
According to the document, Ullah made statements indicating he "was inspired by ISIS to carry out" the attack. He said: "I did it for the Islamic State."
Ullah built the pipe bomb in his Brooklyn residence a week before the attack and began compiling materials two to three weeks earlier, investigators said. He filled the bomb with metal screws, which he believed would cause maximum damage. On Facebook the morning of the attack, authorities say Ullah posted a statement: "Trump you failed to protect your nation."
"Three years ago Mr. Allah headed down a path of radicalization, viewing pro-ISIS materials online," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney. "One year ago he began researching how to build improvised explosive devices online. As New York City commuters resigned themselves to their Monday morning commute, they became the unwitting victims of one of the final chapters of his story."
According to the charges, one of Ullah's goals was to terrorize as many people as possible, and he chose to carry out the attack on a workday because he believed that there would be more people.
"As thousands came into New York City through the Port Authority Bus Terminal, one man came with a hate-filled heart and an evil purpose," Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said.
Kim said a search of Ullah's Brooklyn apartment revealed metal pipes, pieces of wires and metal screws consistent with the bomb materials recovered at the scene.
The suspect "was an individual who flew below the radar, did not give us any indication, and he committed this act," NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters said.
While his pipe bomb was not ultimately successful, "he did follow some of the instructions that you can find readily online, unfortunately, to create such a device. A Christmas light bulb is one of those components," Waters said.
Investigators say Ullah detonated his crudely-made pipe bomb, which was affixed to his chest with Velcro straps and Zip-ties, in the passageway between subway lines that runs a full city block under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th avenues. But the bomb was not packed tightly enough and failed to detonate, only blowing the ends of the pipe. Because it was strapped to Ullah, the assumption is that he had been prepared to die a suicide bomber.
Ullah is from Bangladesh and has been in the United States for seven years. He came to the U.S. on an F-4 visa, a preferential visa available for those with family in the U.S. who are citizens or permanent residents, and officials believe he planned the attack for about a year.
It was the first bomb blast in the subway in more than two decades. The last bomb to go off in the subway system was believed to be in December 1994, when an explosive made from mayonnaise jars and batteries wounded 48 people in a car in lower Manhattan.
