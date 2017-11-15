Suspect in Queens double murder extradited from Pennsylvania

By
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A man wanted for a double homicide in Queens early on July 5 was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York City Wednesday.

Detectives with the NYPD escorted Victor Ocasio out of the 103rd Precinct after formally charging him with two counts of murder. He was transported him to central booking for an arraignment hearing, where bail would be set, police said.

Authorities said they would request that bail be denied due to Ocasio being a flight risk.

Ocasio had been on the run since the drive-by shooting that killed 27-year-old Jasmine Quattlebaum and her cousin 28-year-old Herman Mullings in Jamaica, according to police.

Police received a tip about Ocasio's whereabouts late last month, following a 7 On Your Side Investigates Crime Stoppers report.

Then, around 7 a.m. Friday, November 3, police apprehended Ocasio in Wilkes-Barre.

An NYPD spokesperson said the arrest was made in conjunction with detectives from the NYPD 103rd Precinct, the NYPD Queens South Homicide Squad, the NYPD Violent Felony Fugitive Squad, and officers in Wilkes-Barre.

"I want to thank the public for their help," NYPD Detective James Gherardi said. "It does show that community and police working together gets the job done."

