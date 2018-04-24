Suspect in shooting of 2 Dallas officers in custody

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Dallas police say a city-wide search for a suspect in the shooting of two officers has ended.Police took Armando Juarez in custody Tuesday night after a high-speed chase. Juarez was identified as a person of interest in a shooting earlier in the day at a Home Depot store.Police say a loss prevention worker at a Dallas area Home Depot called police for help before a gunman opened fire on two officers and the employee. The officers were critically wounded at the hardware store in the northeast part of the city.The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m.During a news conference at the hospital where the officers and worker are being treated, Dallas PD Chief Renee Hall identified the person of interest in the shooting as the 29-year-old Juarez. Police believe Juarez left in a white pickup truck.Law enforcement later spotted the vehicle in the southeast side of the city before the chase ensued. Juarez and a female passenger were taken into custody in northwest Dallas.Juarez faces multiple counts of aggravated assault of a police officer. He also has an outstanding warrant for felony theft.Hall also said the officers and the loss prevention worker were all out of surgery after the shooting.