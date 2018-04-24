Suspect in shooting of 2 Dallas officers in custody

DALLAS, Texas --
Dallas police say a city-wide search for a suspect in the shooting of two officers has ended.

Police took Armando Juarez in custody Tuesday night after a high-speed chase. Juarez was identified as a person of interest in a shooting earlier in the day at a Home Depot store.

Police say a loss prevention worker at a Dallas area Home Depot called police for help before a gunman opened fire on two officers and the employee. The officers were critically wounded at the hardware store in the northeast part of the city.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m.

During a news conference at the hospital where the officers and worker are being treated, Dallas PD Chief Renee Hall identified the person of interest in the shooting as the 29-year-old Juarez. Police believe Juarez left in a white pickup truck.

Law enforcement later spotted the vehicle in the southeast side of the city before the chase ensued. Juarez and a female passenger were taken into custody in northwest Dallas.

Juarez faces multiple counts of aggravated assault of a police officer. He also has an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

Hall also said the officers and the loss prevention worker were all out of surgery after the shooting.
