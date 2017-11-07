Suspect injured in shooting involving off-duty police officer in Newark

Newark Police and prosecutors are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty police officer and possibly two robbery suspects.Police said the off-duty officer and those suspects exchanged gunfire near 280 Leslie St. around 12:45 a.m. during a possible robbery.The crime scene extended two city blocks. Police could be seen placing more than a dozen evidence markers on Wainwright Street as well, which is parallel to Leslie Street.One of the suspects was shot in the lower left side of his body and taken to University Hospital, police said.A second suspect may have also been shot, but he got away from the scene.Police are now looking for a dark-colored vehicle that was seen driving away northbound on Fabyan Place.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.