Suspect injured in shooting involving off-duty police officer in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on an officer-involved shooting in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Newark Police and prosecutors are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty police officer and possibly two robbery suspects.

Police said the off-duty officer and those suspects exchanged gunfire near 280 Leslie St. around 12:45 a.m. during a possible robbery.

The crime scene extended two city blocks. Police could be seen placing more than a dozen evidence markers on Wainwright Street as well, which is parallel to Leslie Street.

One of the suspects was shot in the lower left side of his body and taken to University Hospital, police said.

A second suspect may have also been shot, but he got away from the scene.

Police are now looking for a dark-colored vehicle that was seen driving away northbound on Fabyan Place.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingofficer-involved shootingNewarkEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Show More
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Candidates make final push in race for NYC mayor
Final day of campaigning in race for governor of New Jersey
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Girl speaks out about man on bicycle flashing her
Candidates speak out after racist flyers appear in Hoboken mayoral race
2 teens killed in single car crash on Staten Island
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video