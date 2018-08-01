Suspect fatally stabbed in Queens home invasion also wanted in Baltimore shooting

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
Police said the suspect killed during an attempted burglary in Queens was also wanted in a Baltimore shooting that occurred last month.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Shamel Shavuo, of Maryland.

He was stabbed to death by two brothers early Monday morning after police say he broke into their home in St. Albans.

One neighbor said he saw one of the brothers strike the suspect with a baseball bat as the struggle spilled out onto the curb of Williamson Avenue.

"The guy tried to get into the house, and they tried to get him out," neighbor Kim Satchell said. "He tried to push in, and the fight pursued, and they ended up falling out into the street."

Police said the two brothers remained at the scene and were being questioned by investigators.

The family was later escorted by police from the house. No one has been charged.

