Suspect questioned in 2 separate attempted abductions in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are questioning a suspect they say tried to abduct two 10-year-old boys in separate incidents.

The man apparently surrendered to detectives at the 72nd Precinct on Wednesday. So far, no charges have been filed.

The first incident happened on Monday, May 7, around 3 p.m. at the corner of Fort Hamilton Parkway and 58 Street in Borough Park.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when he was approached from behind by the suspect who asked him if he wanted ice cream.

When the boy refused and attempted to run away, the suspect grabbed him by his book bag and held him there.

The boy attempted to bite the suspect, at which point he released the child and fled in an unknown direction. The boy was not hurt.

The second incident happened on Wednesday, May 9, again around 3 p.m., in front of a building on 7th Avenue at 53rd Street in Sunset Park.

Authorities say another 10-year-old boy was walking home from school when he was approached by a man police believe to be the same suspect.

He allegedly grabbed the child's arm and prevented him from leaving the location.

The child tried to kick the suspect, at which time he let the boy go and ran off. The boy was not hurt.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

