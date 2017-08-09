Suspect riding bicycle wanted in 7 cab cab robberies in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark has more on a suspect who is wanted for robbing several taxi drivers through a cab window. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD is trying to catch a suspect who robs cabs in Manhattan while riding a bicycle. The suspect is wanted in seven robberies throughout the city.

One incident, from July 25th, was caught on camera. In that incident, the suspect rode up to the open window of a yellow cab and grabbed money right out of the cabbie's front pocket. The money fell, and the suspect rode away.

The incidents began back on June 28th with the most recent occurring on July 31st.

The suspect has never gotten away with more than $200 in any of the robberies. He is described as 5'10" to 6'0" tall and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberybicyclecab driverstaxisurveillance videoNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea
Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture
Model plane club grounded due to President Trump's vacation
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left gift
Immigration hearing set for Roselle father of 4 facing deportation
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Show More
Woman gets death sentence after leaving cousin to die in plastic box
Boy, 3, left in Florida day care van dies
Tiger Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing, according to attorney
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Rats overtaking playgrounds on Upper West Side
More News
Top Video
President Trump: North Korea will be 'met with fire and fury' if threats continue
Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture
Model plane club grounded due to President Trump's vacation
'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans
More Video