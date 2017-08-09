NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD is trying to catch a suspect who robs cabs in Manhattan while riding a bicycle. The suspect is wanted in seven robberies throughout the city.
One incident, from July 25th, was caught on camera. In that incident, the suspect rode up to the open window of a yellow cab and grabbed money right out of the cabbie's front pocket. The money fell, and the suspect rode away.
The incidents began back on June 28th with the most recent occurring on July 31st.
The suspect has never gotten away with more than $200 in any of the robberies. He is described as 5'10" to 6'0" tall and 200 lbs.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).