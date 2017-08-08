Suspect riding bicycle wanted in 7 yellow cab robberies in Manhattan

Suspect caught on camera targeting cab driver (WABC)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD is trying to catch a suspect who robs yellow cabs in the city while riding a bicycle.

He's wanted in seven robberies throughout Manhattan.

One incident, from July 25th, was caught on camera. In that incident, the suspect rides up to the open window of a yellow cab.

That's when he grabs money right out of the cabbie's front pocket.

The money fell and the suspect rode away.

The incidents began back on June 28th with the most recent occurring on July 31st.

He's never gotten away with more than $200 in any of the robberies.

The suspect is described as 5'10" to 6'0" tall and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
