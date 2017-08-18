Suspect shot after several stabbed, 2 fatally, in Finland

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people -- two fatally -- in the western city of Turku.Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said six people were stabbed, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife. It is unclear which victims died.Finnish police say they are looking for more potential suspects.Witness Laura Laine told broadcaster YLE that she stood approximately 20 meters (65 feet) from where the stabbing took place."We heard that a young woman was screaming. We saw a man on the square and a knife glittered. He was waving it in the air. I understood that he had stabbed someone," Laine was quoted as saying.Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.