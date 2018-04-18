Suspect sought after deli clerk shot Long Island

An employee was shot inside a Long Island deli early Wednesday, and police are searching for a suspect.It happened inside the Family Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Freeport just after 2:30 a.m."That bullet could've came up through the walls, you know?" said Mike Anderson, who lives in the apartment right above the deli.Anderson's 12-year-old son was in their apartment when someone in a dark blue plastic mask and a hoodie came inside demanding money."And immediately following, he fired two shots," Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard Lebrun said. "One shot went into the leg of the storekeeper. The other shot went into the upper torso area of that storekeeper."At one point, a man believed to be the owner of the deli came by. But after speaking with cops, he was too upset to talk to anyone. Residents say the owners and workers are known for their kindness."If I was 50 cents short, he'd say, 'Don't worry about it,'" area resident Kimberly Robinson said. "He'd say, 'How are you doing dear?' He always called me 'dear.'"It is in sharp contrast with the brutality of the unsolved crime."Horrible," Anderson said. "The people in this area need to grow up."The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.So far, no arrests have been made.----------