Suspect sought after deli clerk shot Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on police searching for the suspect.

By
FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) --
An employee was shot inside a Long Island deli early Wednesday, and police are searching for a suspect.

It happened inside the Family Gourmet Deli on Main Street in Freeport just after 2:30 a.m.

"That bullet could've came up through the walls, you know?" said Mike Anderson, who lives in the apartment right above the deli.

Anderson's 12-year-old son was in their apartment when someone in a dark blue plastic mask and a hoodie came inside demanding money.

"And immediately following, he fired two shots," Nassau County Detective Lieutenant Richard Lebrun said. "One shot went into the leg of the storekeeper. The other shot went into the upper torso area of that storekeeper."

At one point, a man believed to be the owner of the deli came by. But after speaking with cops, he was too upset to talk to anyone. Residents say the owners and workers are known for their kindness.

"If I was 50 cents short, he'd say, 'Don't worry about it,'" area resident Kimberly Robinson said. "He'd say, 'How are you doing dear?' He always called me 'dear.'"

It is in sharp contrast with the brutality of the unsolved crime.

"Horrible," Anderson said. "The people in this area need to grow up."

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbodegaFreeportNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Couple rescued during building fire in Passaic
Show More
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
ICE arrests 225 people in 6 days in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley
Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
Chair thrown at man's head in Manhattan McDonald's
More News