Suspect sought in assault of 84-year-old woman in Hell's Kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the details of the assault from Hell's Kitchen.

Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who shoved an elderly woman to the ground and yelled a racial slur at her before running away.

The incident was reported earlier this month in Hell's Kitchen, but a surveillance photo was just released late Thursday night.

Investigators say the suspect attacked the 84-year-old woman on July 11 near the corner of 43rd Street and 9th Avenue while she was on her way home from the pharmacy. She was moving slowly because she was having issues with her knee.

The suspect reportedly pushed her from behind and she suffered bruises and cuts to her knee and elbow. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Neighbor Jan Butram says the 84-year-old was an easy target.

"It's terrible - it's a huge scrape right on her kneecap, and then the whole leg was just totally black - a terrible bruise," Butram said.

The suspect was described as being 5 feet 6 or 7 inches and was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspect profilecrimeelderly womanelder abuseNew York CityManhattanHell's Kitchen
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News