Suspect sought in Queens car arson

Investigators say a man jumped into a car that was left running and unattended on Utopia Parkway last month.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) --
Police have released video of the suspect wanted behind an arson in Queens.

Investigators say a man jumped into a car that was left running and unattended on Utopia Parkway last month.

The suspect is then accused of driving it a short distance, then lighting it on fire.

The individual is described as in his 20s, last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

