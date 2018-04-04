Suspect sought in Queens car arson

Police have released video of the suspect wanted behind an arson in Queens.Investigators say a man jumped into a car that was left running and unattended on Utopia Parkway last month.The suspect is then accused of driving it a short distance, then lighting it on fire.The individual is described as in his 20s, last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark jacket and jeans.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------