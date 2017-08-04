ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the parking lot of a New Jersey church.
Police say the incident happened on July 28 in the rear parking lot area of the St.Cecilia's Church on West Demarest Avenue.
An 83-year-old woman from Dumont was was walking through the parking lot at about 5:30 a.m. when the attacker grabbed and tackled her to the ground in a doorway, police say.
He stopped the attack and calmly walked away when the victim was able to wave down a passing vehicle, according to police.
The woman received minor injuries.
Englewood police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30's, approximately 5'6" in height, wearing some type of backpack, drawstring backpack or shoulder strap backpack, light-colored pants and dark shoes with light-colored soles.
Investigators are recovering video from different sources in the neighborhood.
The incident appears to be a random attack, police say. Both uniformed and plainclothes patrols have been stepped up in the area.
The Bergenfield-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack Crime Stoppers group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for any information significantly aiding the police investigation.
Citizens can leave a tip on the website at http://www.bergencrimestoppers.org or call 844-466-6789. City Detectives can also be contacted directly at 201-568-4875.