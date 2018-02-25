Authorities are searching for a suspect who used a dump truck to steal a Chase bank ATM and led them on a chase before fleeing on foot in a California neighborhood.The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. in Lynwood, California, authorities said, after deputies received a call from a Chase bank that indicated an ATM was moving. Trackers are placed on the machines.Authorities said the caller provided a description of the vehicle and within minutes of responding, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies located a white dump truck.Deputies attempted to stop the truck, the driver failed to yield and then started a short chase.The suspect took off on the westbound 105 Freeway, at one point authorities said a suspect jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. A second suspect continued driving, taking the westbound 105 Freeway.Authorities said the chase ended when the suspect veered off the freeway and onto a steep embankment near Long Beach Boulevard. The driver headed through surface streets, eventually crashing into a three parked cars in a Lynwood neighborhood. The suspect fled from the dump truck.A perimeter was set up in the 11500 block of Bellinger Street to search for the burglar. A description of the suspect was not provided. Authorities said the suspect was not found after a few hours of searching.No one was injured during the chase and crash.The ATM was recovered from the bed of the dump truck.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department major crimes bureau at (562) 946-7893. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.----------