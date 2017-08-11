Suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault at Robert Moses State Park

Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
New York State Police are hunting for a man accused of an attempted sexual assault on Long Island.

Investigators say a woman was accosted at about 11:45 p.m. July 23 at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon.

Police released a sketch of the man they are looking for.

He is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 45 years of age, approximately 6 ft tall, weighing approximately 210 lb, with shortcut salt and pepper colored hair, wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts.

The State Park police are asking that anyone who was in the area of Robert Moses State Park that night, or anyone with any other information about this case call 631-321-3700. All calls will be kept confidential.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultlong island newsBabylon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
High school football player killed by log during drill
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Trump warns North Korea: Military solutions 'in place, locked and loaded'
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Show More
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Victim identified in deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Overloaded power strip blamed for fire that killed grandmother
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos