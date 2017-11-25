Suspect wanted for forcibly touching woman on the subway in Manhattan

Police are looking for a man who forcibly touched a woman on the subway.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who forcibly touched a woman on the subway in Manhattan.

The NYPD says that on Monday the man exposed his groin to a 20-year-old while on a southbound E train.

Once she got off the train at the Broadway and Chambers street station and started walking up the stairs, the woman says he approached her from behind, reached under her skirt and touched her inner thigh.

The suspect fled the scene.

The NYPD describes him as a male, Hispanic, 34-35 years of age, light complexion, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, grey hooded sweat shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

forcible touchingsubway crimeManhattanNew York City
