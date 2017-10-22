Suspect wanted for attacking woman who bumped into her at Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD released a cellphone photo of the suspect taken by the victim.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYLN (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect behind a subway attack in Brooklyn.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was getting off the G Train at Metropolitan Avenue Oct. 13 when she accidentally bumped into another woman.

The victim told officers the suspect began cursing at her..and then tried to choke her but a Good Samaritan stepped in.

The victim then proceeded to walk to the L train platform where she sat on a bench.

The suspect, who had followed the victim, began to repeatedly punch the victim in the face and kick her in the back, according to the NYPD.

The attacker left the scene and entered an unknown vehicle as a passenger and left the scene.

The victim sustained a broken nose and bruising to her face, and was removed via EMS to Woodhull Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 35-45-years-old, 5'5" tall, 155 pounds, with medium complexion, long black hair, last seen wearing a black tank top, dark red pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subway crimeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Yankees eliminated after losing 4-0 to Astros in Game 7
Several hurt in gas explosion at restaurant in Connecticut
Police searching for gunman who fired into crowd in the Bronx
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Halloween display featuring naked dolls hanging from tree shocks neighbors
Crews search for Good Samaritan who jumped into Passaic River
Show More
Elderly driver taken to hospital when car crashes into Wendy's
Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets words
Funeral held for US soldier at center of President Trump fight
Fire rips through well-known restaurant at Jersey Shore
Trump plans to allow release of JFK assassination records
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos