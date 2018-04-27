An escaped prisoner who got away from police while at a hospital in the Bronx on Friday morning has been taken into custody, police say.Authorities say Kevin Taylor, 27, ran away from officers just after 6:30 a.m., fleeing from St. Barnabas Hospital still attached to one handcuff.He apparently complained he didn't feel well, so police took him to the hospital. While inside, he asked to use the restroom.Police say he grabbed medical supplies and then hurled them at the officer guarding him before taking off. A surveillance photo shows him exiting the hospital.Officers searched backyards in the area of Bassford Avenue and East 184th Street. They also searched a vacant home and yard near the hospital.Taylor was in custody on charges that include possession of weapons, narcotics and resisting arrest.He has 40 prior arrests for offenses including robbery, burglary and aggravated harassment, among other things.No officers were injured.----------