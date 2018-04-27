Suspect who escaped custody from Bronx hospital captured by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the search for a suspect who escaped police custody.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
An escaped prisoner who got away from police while at a hospital in the Bronx on Friday morning has been taken into custody, police say.

Authorities say Kevin Taylor, 27, ran away from officers just after 6:30 a.m., fleeing from St. Barnabas Hospital still attached to one handcuff.

He apparently complained he didn't feel well, so police took him to the hospital. While inside, he asked to use the restroom.

Police say he grabbed medical supplies and then hurled them at the officer guarding him before taking off. A surveillance photo shows him exiting the hospital.

Officers searched backyards in the area of Bassford Avenue and East 184th Street. They also searched a vacant home and yard near the hospital.

Taylor was in custody on charges that include possession of weapons, narcotics and resisting arrest.

He has 40 prior arrests for offenses including robbery, burglary and aggravated harassment, among other things.

No officers were injured.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernypdTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Large groups of bikers becoming 'dire' problem on Long Island
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Viral video raises questions about commuting with dogs
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Show More
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
New NYPD Chief of Detectives gives 1st extended interview
Convicted NYPD cop killer Herman Bell released on parole
Man tries to light MTA worker in booth on fire, police say
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
More News