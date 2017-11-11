Worker hurt after car drives through construction site on Staten Island

GRANT CITY, Staten Island (WABC) --
A car veered off the road, plowed into a construction site, and slammed into a worker on Staten Island early Saturday..

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. on Hylan Boulevard and Midland Avenue in the Grant City section.

The car, driven by a suspected drunk driver, went out of control and into a ditch. It landed on its side, under ground.

Equipment used by the workers to install water mains was used to lift the vehicle out of the ditch.


The 37-year-old worker who was struck suffered two broken legs and was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The driver, 28-year-old Keith Hayes, was not seriously injured and is in custody. He is charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving and DWI.

Hylan Boulevard is closed in both directions between Midland and Seaview Avenues for the police investigation.

