Suspects ID'd, video shows Midtown shooting that wounded 3, including bystanders

Diouf Makhtar (left) and Brian Johnson (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have identified and released photos of the suspects they are searching for in connection with a brazen shooting over the weekend that left three people wounded and sent others running for their lives.

The spray of gunfire rang out outside a liquor store on West 31st Street near Broadway in Midtown around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, with the intended target and two innocent bystanders struck by bullets.

On Wednesday, police said they are looking for 30-year-old Diouf Makhtar, described as approximately 6-foot tall, with black dreadlocks, and 29-year-old Brian Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, with short black hair and last seen wearing red cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans. They also released video that shows the actual shooting.
EMBED More News Videos

Police have identified the suspects they are searching for in connection with a brazen shooting over the weekend that left three people wounded


Authorities say the suspects approached a 43-year-old man standing in front of the store, brandished a firearm and discharged several rounds at the victim. The two additional bystanders were also struck, and the suspects fled on foot eastbound on 31st Street.

The 43-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, while a 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and a 29-year-old man was shot in the back. All three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses said they heard several back-to-back shots followed by people running in a panic.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
De Blasio backs out of Trump meeting after Justice Dept announcement
Judge to ex-gymnastics doc: 'I just signed your death warrant'
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Police: 4-year-old boy beaten to death after spilling cereal
Sir Elton John announces farewell tour
JFK tarmac chaos revealed in talk between pilots, traffic controllers
LIST: Toys R Us closing dozens of stores in NY, NJ, CT
Beloved 23-year-old soldier loses battle with cancer
Show More
NYC gets warning letter from Justice Dept for being 'sanctuary city'
Caught on camera: 11-year-old boy attempts to rob gas station
Gay couple sues after 1 twin's US citizenship denied
Grandma the Clown resigns over misconduct accusation
Deaf pedestrian fatally struck during police chase, search for 2 suspects
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos