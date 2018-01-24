MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have identified and released photos of the suspects they are searching for in connection with a brazen shooting over the weekend that left three people wounded and sent others running for their lives.
The spray of gunfire rang out outside a liquor store on West 31st Street near Broadway in Midtown around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, with the intended target and two innocent bystanders struck by bullets.
On Wednesday, police said they are looking for 30-year-old Diouf Makhtar, described as approximately 6-foot tall, with black dreadlocks, and 29-year-old Brian Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, with short black hair and last seen wearing red cap, camouflage jacket and blue jeans. They also released video that shows the actual shooting.
Authorities say the suspects approached a 43-year-old man standing in front of the store, brandished a firearm and discharged several rounds at the victim. The two additional bystanders were also struck, and the suspects fled on foot eastbound on 31st Street.
The 43-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, while a 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and a 29-year-old man was shot in the back. All three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses said they heard several back-to-back shots followed by people running in a panic.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)
