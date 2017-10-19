YONKERS, New York (WABC) --The two men charged in the shooting of a Yonkers police officer are due in court Thursday.
The shooting happened last month as police responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle that had been sitting for over an hour at Marshall Road and Ridge Drive with two men inside.
When Officer Kayla Maher and her partner walked up to the car, one of the men inside began shooting.
Officer Maher was shot in the chin.
18-year-old Frank Valencia is accused of firing that shot.
He is facing attempted murder and weapons charges, and it's his first court appearance after being injured in the shootout with police.
Valencia was previously arraigned at his bedside.
His co-defendant, Jerry Reyes, is also expected in court Thursday.