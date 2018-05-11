Suspects break into Manhattan apartment through fire escape, hold tenant at knifepoint

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Manhattan apartment and held the tenant and knifepoint

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Manhattan apartment and held the tenant and knifepoint before ransacking the place, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.

The incident happened in the vicinity of East 93rd Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side around 3:30 a.m. on April 15.

Authorities say the two male individuals entered the 24-year-old victim's apartment through a window via the fire escape. They proceeded to threaten him with a knife, and they removed clothes, sneakers and bags from inside.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspects fled the location on foot and were seen on several surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberyNew York CityManhattanUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dramatic video shows high-rise rescue after scaffold swings
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
7 dead in Australia's worst mass shooting in 22 years
Neighborhood Eats: Piggyback Bar
Official: HIV comment a misunderstanding, teacher said 'HIB'
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made
1 hurt, 1 detained in shooting at California high school
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Show More
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Baby recovers after vicious pit bull attack
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
More News