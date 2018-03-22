Two men wanted for trying to rob a delivery man at gunpoint in Harlem.The suspects were playing around with a gun before suddenly confronting the delivery man in a building on West 113th Street.They had apparently ordered food to be delivered to the fourth floor of the building and when the 56-year-old victim showed up, he was told no one ordered from the restaurant.As the victim walked back down the stairs, the second suspect stopped him, displayed a handgun and demanded money.He fought back, and even pulled out his cell phone at one point, and the armed men took off.----------