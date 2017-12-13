2 suspects wanted for assaulting off-duty MTA worker in Queens

Police are looking for two suspects in the assault of an MTA worker.

Police have released video of a man and woman wanted for assaulting an off-duty MTA worker in Queens.

Police say the 66-year-old off-duty worker bumped into the woman on a southbound F train on Sunday.

That sparked an argument, and a man who was with the woman punched the MTA worker in the face.

When the train entered the Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike station both the victim and the suspects exited the train.

When the victim and the suspects were on the mezzanine, police say the man punched the victim in the face again.

The worker was hospitalized with a fractured nose and lacerated lip.

Police issued the following descriptions of the suspects:
Individual 1: male, Hispanic, light complexion, brown eyes, 28-30 years of age, last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black coat and a black hat.

Individual 2: female, Hispanic, light complexion, brown eyes, black hair, 28-30 years of age, last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue pants, light blue shirt and a black purse.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

