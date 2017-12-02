Suspects wanted for attacking woman inside Brooklyn apartment building

Two men attacked a woman in her Brooklyn apartment building.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men wanted for a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

Police believe the men attacked a 63-year old woman Nov. 28 inside the vestibule of her building on Morgan Avenue in Greenpoint.

One of the men punched the woman in the face and head and then ran off with her purse.

She was left with serious injuries, including a broken jaw and eye socket.

Both suspects fled southbound on Morgan Avenue, with the victim's purse, which contained her cellphone and $40.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions:

Individual 1: male, black, 15-23 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweat pants and dark colored shoes.

Individual 2: male, black, 15-23 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

